Suspect wanted for stealing "bubbly" from Wegmans in Collegeville

Suspect wanted for stealing "bubbly" from Wegmans in Collegeville.

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Upper Providence Township police are searching for a bubbly bandit.

Police said a man swiped nearly $1,000 worth of champagne.

The theft happened just after 7 p.m. Monday at the Wegmans Food Market on Commerce Drive in Collegeville.

Police said the thief filled his cart with 13 bottles of champagne valued at $952.87 and walked out without paying.

Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to contact Corporal J. Gerhart at (610) 933-7899.

