Suspect wanted for stealing delivery driver's vehicle with family inside in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly stole a delivery driver's vehicle with his family still inside on Friday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. at Broad Street and Erie Avenue.

Police say a delivery driver for City View Pizza was making a delivery with his wife and two children, ages 4 and 2, when the suspect got inside the vehicle and took off with the family still inside.

The suspect is described as a Black man, standing 5' 9" tall, short hair, medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black across the shoulders, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

The stolen vehicle is described as a black Saturn L200 with Pennsylvania tags LHJ-3114.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.
