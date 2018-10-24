Suspect wanted in brutal assault at South Street restaurant

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying a suspect wanted in the violent beating of a man at a restaurant on South Street.The incident took place at approximately 1:50 a.m. on October 5th inside His and Hers Restaurant and Bar, located on the 200 block of South Street.Surveillance video from inside the restaurant shows the suspect and victim arguing over a game of pool, during which the suspect knocked the victim to the ground and punched him several times.Police say the suspect was then escorted outside where he waited for the victim.Video from outside the establishment shows that when the victim exited, the suspect punched the victim, knocking him unconscious.If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.-----