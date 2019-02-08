Evesham Twp. police ID burglary spree suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Police ID Evesham burglary spree suspect. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 8, 2019.

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a burglary spree in Burlington County.

Police say Tyree Taylor, 21, of Camden, tried to break into a house, and is responsible for multiple car burglaries throughout Evesham Township last Sunday.

He was ultimately scared off by an Evesham police officer.

Police say Taylor crashed his car upon fleeing the scene.

He is now facing burglary and eluding charges.

He remains wanted at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-983-1116.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newscrimeburglaryEvesham
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Despite complaints, N.J. mayor refuses to move illegally parked RV
Woman robbed while pushing stroller in Fishtown
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Woman sleeping in car nearly hit in Spring Garden shootout
Jurors hear chilling confession in N.J. childhood friend murder
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Teen shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia gas station lot
Ariana Grande to Grammys producer: "You're lying about me"
Show More
Pilot arrested before Philadelphia-bound flight
5 injured, 2 critically, in Talleyville crash
Looking Back: Eagles Super Bowl Parade 1 year later
Phanatic gives preview of Phillies Spring Training sendoff
NJ residents say Lenny Dykstra is destroying their neighborhood
More News