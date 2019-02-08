Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a burglary spree in Burlington County.Police say Tyree Taylor, 21, of Camden, tried to break into a house, and is responsible for multiple car burglaries throughout Evesham Township last Sunday.He was ultimately scared off by an Evesham police officer.Police say Taylor crashed his car upon fleeing the scene.He is now facing burglary and eluding charges.He remains wanted at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-983-1116.-----