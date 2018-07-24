Suspect with knife robs man at SEPTA's Erie-Torresdale station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man armed with a knife robbed a 70-year-old man at the Erie-Torresdale SEPTA station Tuesday morning, police say.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. at the El station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel tells Action News the victim was boarding the elevator from the street to take him to the station when he was approached by the suspect.

Nestel says the suspect threatened the man with a knife and demanded his wallet.

He fled westbound on Erie Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call transit police at 215-580-8111.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobberySEPTAarmed robbery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Van falls onto SEPTA tracks after crash, service suspended
PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in West Philly
Phillies fans give Chase Utley standing ovation
Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos
Hersheypark reopens following flooding, some rides closed
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Search for daughter who went missing while jogging is 'excruciating,' mom says
AccuWeather: Very Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today
Show More
Officials: Mom killed in N.J. house collapse shielded teen daughter
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Delaware County
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness
Oh baby! Phillies fan makes great catch while holding child
Greek wildfires kill 50; hugging bodies found near beach
More News