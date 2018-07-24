A man armed with a knife robbed a 70-year-old man at the Erie-Torresdale SEPTA station Tuesday morning, police say.It happened around 6:40 a.m. at the El station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue.SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel tells Action News the victim was boarding the elevator from the street to take him to the station when he was approached by the suspect.Nestel says the suspect threatened the man with a knife and demanded his wallet.He fled westbound on Erie Avenue.Anyone with information is asked to call transit police at 215-580-8111.------