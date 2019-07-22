Police-involved shooting on Walt Whitman Bridge sends suspect to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police-involved shooting on the Walt Whitman Bridge sent one person to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

The shooting involved at least one officer from the Delaware River Port Authority, according to Philadelphia police.

Philadelphia city officers responded to assist the DRPA.

A bus could be seen stopped on the outer barrier of the bridge as authorities gathered evidence.



Philadelphia police are saying a suspect was shot and taken by a medic to CHOP.

The DRPA has not released any information so far.

There are no reports of serious injuries to police.

The eastbound lanes were shut down overnight, but at least one lane of traffic is now able to get by.

The investigation continues.
