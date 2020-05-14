1 dead, pregnant woman injured after crash involving suspected DUI driver: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspected DUI driver is being questioned by police after a two-vehicle crash left a man dead and a pregnant woman injured on Wednesday night.It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Whitaker Avenue.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 30-year-old man driving a Nissan SUV was killed after being struck by the driver of an Acura.A 30-year-old woman, who was 5-months pregnant, was also inside the SUV. She was rushed to the hospital. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.According to Small, the 43-year-old male driver of the Acura is being questioned because he "appeared to be impaired at the scene."A female passenger of the same vehicle, who also seemed impaired, is being questioned, Small said.Both occupants of the Acura were not injured.The circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated.