accident

1 dead, pregnant woman injured after crash involving suspected DUI driver: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspected DUI driver is being questioned by police after a two-vehicle crash left a man dead and a pregnant woman injured on Wednesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Whitaker Avenue.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 30-year-old man driving a Nissan SUV was killed after being struck by the driver of an Acura.

A 30-year-old woman, who was 5-months pregnant, was also inside the SUV. She was rushed to the hospital. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

According to Small, the 43-year-old male driver of the Acura is being questioned because he "appeared to be impaired at the scene."

A female passenger of the same vehicle, who also seemed impaired, is being questioned, Small said.

Both occupants of the Acura were not injured.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaduiaccidentdui crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Darby woman killed in collision on Route 202 in Talleyville
Longtime mummer struck, killed by driver in Philly
Patrol vehicle strikes 2 girls on NJ beach; charge filed
Woman killed after crash in Longport, New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Warning on fake stimulus checks, phishing scams
Bill to allow cocktails to-go passes Pa. Senate
Philly priest rides in back of pickup truck blessing community
Shore officials weigh options ahead of MDW
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Best Buy manager inspires clear masks for hearing impaired
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Show More
11 council members apologize 35 years after MOVE bombing
Philly updates recent coronavirus death count, adds 78 to total
Consumers, lawmakers push for airline refunds
Protesters call on Gov. Wolf, local officials to reopen Bucks County
Outreach worker, nurse practitioner risk health to help homeless
More TOP STORIES News