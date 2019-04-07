u.s. & world

Suspected poacher killed by elephant, eaten by lions in South African park: Police

By Danny Clemens
NELSPRUIT, South Africa -- A suspected poacher was killed by an elephant in a South African game reserve before his remains were eaten by a pack of lions, according to investigators.

The man was with a group of several other suspected poachers Monday when the elephant attacked and killed him in Kruger National Park in northeast South Africa, the country's police agency said. The other poaching suspects told police that they left the man's body on a road before leaving the park, hoping that passers-by would locate his remains in the morning.

The other men then notified the deceased man's family of his death, and a relative notified police.

Kruger National Park Rangers were only able to locate the man's skull and tattered fabric from his pants Thursday morning, leading them to conclude that he had likely been eaten overnight by a pride of lions.

"Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise. It holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that," Kruger National Park managing executive Glenn Phillips said in a statement. "It is very sad to see the daughters of the [deceased] mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains."

The victim was not identified. Several of his alleged accomplices were arrested and charged with firearms offenses, trespassing and conspiracy to poach, according to the South African Police Service.

The man's death follows a similar incident in July 2018 in which lions are believed to have fatally mauled a group of poachers on a different South African game reserve. At least three suspected rhinoceros poachers were killed in that incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
africawild animalssouth africau.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
VIDEO: Migratory grasshoppers invade Las Vegas area
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News