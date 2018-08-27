Suspected shoplifter opens fire on police in New Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspected shoplifter opens fire on police in New Mexico. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on August 27, 2018.

NEW MEXICO (WPVI) --
A man suspected of shoplifting at a New Mexico Walmart opened fire on police as they were chasing him through a busy parking lot.

Police body cam video captured the man the moment he fled out the door.

You can see officers run after him.

The man then pulls out a gun, firing off two rounds.

Incredibly, no one was hit.

The officers did not fire back.

The man escaped the scene, but police later caught up with him at an abandoned home.

The man, identified as Charles Purvis, pleaded guilty to charges in two unrelated cases, and remains in custody.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshoplifting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Well-known South Jersey restaurant closed due to fire
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
Students head back to school in Philadelphia
Woman injured after SUV crashes into Port Richmond home
2 men injured in East Germantown shooting
Violent Sunday in Philly; 3 shootings, 1 fatal
Police investigate sexual assault at Club Risque
Police investigate death of 2-year-old in Tullytown, Bucks County
Show More
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
AccuWeather: Oppressive Heat Returns Today
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Police: Missing, endangered 6-year-old located unharmed
Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain
More News