Suspected shoplifting mom at Toms River Target surrenders

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) --
The woman, who allegedly stole a customer's purse from a shopping cart at Target's in Toms River has voluntarily surrendered to police.

She has been charged with one count of theft and will be appearing at a future court date.

It happened back on April 28.

They say the woman in the photo above allegedly stole a purse and cash from a shopper at the Target on Hooper Avenue.

The victim accidentally left her purse in a cart when she was loading her purchases in her car.

Police later reviewed surveillance cameras and watched the suspect take the purse and go into the store with a young child.

The woman was then seen going through the purse and taking out cash.

She then left the purse inside a shoe box in the store.

