Suspects caught on video stealing 3 Seadoo watercrafts in Bensalem: Police

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem police are asking for help tracking down the suspects who stole three personal watercrafts in the middle of the night.
It happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning at a plumbing business on the 3400 block of Bristol Pike.
Police say the suspects seen in this surveillance video drove onto the lot and stole the Seadoo watercrafts, which were being stored there.
The three watercrafts are described as the following:
2016 Yellow Seadoo RXTX 300 NJ Reg NJ4097HH
2016 Orange Seadoo RXTX 300 NJ Reg NJ4096HH
2017 Orange Seadoo RXTX 300 NJ Reg NJ0853HK
The suspects were last seen fleeing onto I-95 south.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Bensalem police at (215) 633-3719.
