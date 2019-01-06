U.S. & WORLD

New details reveal suspects fired at Jazmine Barnes' vehicle by mistake

Police: Man, 20, charged with capital murder in girl's death. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 6, 2019.

HOUSTON (WPVI) --
New details in the deadly shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes revealed the suspects fired at the car she was in by mistake. According to court documents, the suspects believed it was another vehicle.

An investigation tip led authorities to 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. who has been charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting and a second suspect has been taken into custody.

An investigation revealed evidence that corroborated the tip, authorities say, and Black was taken into custody in east Harris County without incident. He later reportedly admitted to taking part in the shooting.

Black appeared in court just before 5 a.m. Sunday. During court, it was revealed the suspects learned they had fired into the wrong vehicle after watching the news.

Sunday morning, one of the men suspected in Jazmine Barnes' deadly shooting appeared in court.



Documents also revealed sources stated the suspected vehicle in the deadly shooting was not the red pickup truck, and that Black was driving a rental vehicle of unknown description.



According to a judge, Black returned the vehicle after the shooting and got a new rental - which he was driving at the time of the arrest.
During the investigation, Black said the pistol used in the shooting was at his residence. He signed a consent to search and investigators recovered a nine-millimeter pistol - which is consistent with the caliber of shell casings recovered at the original scene.

After his court appearance, the state asked Black to be held without bail.

The incident happened when Jazmine's mother was driving Jazmine and her three sisters southbound on the East Sam Houston Parkway feeder road near Wallisville Road at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 30.

"I am grateful to our dedicated investigators, the partner law enforcement agencies that provided vital assistance, and tipsters from across the nation who pulled together to support our work to get justice for Jazmine," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "Our work is not finished, but I believe the people of Harris County can take comfort in knowing we have made great progress."

LaPorsha Washington, Jazmine's mother, was injured during the shooting.



Following Black's arrest, sources told 6abc sister station ABC13 Larry Woodruffe, 24, was also arrested as a second suspect in the case. Those sources said Woodruffe is believed to be the shooter.

Woodruffe also appeared in court Sunday morning on a drug possession charge, where a judge said he is also a suspect in a capital murder investigation.

A judge set Larry Woodruffe's bail to $100,000.



During court, investigators say a traffic stop was conducted on Jan. 5 at the 13,600 block of Woodforest Boulevard on a 2007 Pontiac GC, Woodruffe was driving, for an obscured license plate and a defective light.

According to authorities, when they made contact with Woodruffe they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. He was detained at the scene.

When he was being patdown, officers say they found a plastic bottle containing 124 pills, some which they recognized to be Xanax.

A judge has set Woodruffe's bail to $100,000, but additional charges could be added.

This is not Woodruffe's first encounter with the law, as he has multiple prior convictions.

The story has captured the attention of community members, celebrities and activists around the world.

