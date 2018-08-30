Suspects pull knife, beat man during robbery in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspects pull knife, beat man during South Philadelphia robbery

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The search is on for two suspects who pulled a knife on a man, and viciously beat him, during a robbery in South Philadelphia.

The attack happened in the 400 block of Dickinson Street around 3:15 a.m. on August 15.

Police say two unknown white males approached the victim from behind and attacked.

Investigators say they pulled a knife on the victim and demanded his valuables.

Surveillance video shows the suspects throwing the victim to the ground. One man is seen holding the knife while the other kicks the victim.

The suspects took the man's wallet, which contained credit cards and just $2 in cash, then fled south on 5th Street toward Tasker.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact Philadelphia police.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobberybeating
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in murder of Ardmore model being held without bail
Police: Missing Langhorne, Pa. woman "at risk"
Arrest made in murder of Upper Darby High School student
Car mangled after hitting tractor-trailer on Pa. Turnpike
Pa. man admits cutting girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe
Police: Bar customer pulled gun on female server in Tioga
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Snapchat video shows young children smoking, women arrested
Show More
Puppy saved after getting stuck in wheel well
Police: Driver loses control, crashes in Burlington County
Pepsi Bottling Company in NE Philly evacuated after ammonia leak
Florida Uber driver claims self-defense in fatal shooting
VIDEO: Philly referee suffers brain injury after being punched
More News