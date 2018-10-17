Suspects sought for breaking into South Philadelphia construction site

Suspects sought for breaking into South Philly construction site. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on October 17, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for two suspects who broke into a construction site in South Philadelphia.

It happened in late September.

They were caught on surveillance trying to force open windows to a building on the 1200 block of Jackson Street.

After multiple tries, the duo managed to get inside.

In the video, you can see them climb up and disappear into the building.

There is no word on whether or not anything was stolen here.

