Suspects sought for home invasion in Juniata Park

The search continues for the masked, armed men accused in a violent home invasion in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section.Police tell Action News four men entered a house on the 4200 block of Palmetto Street just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.They say one of the men had a shotgun, another had a handgun.Police say the suspects assaulted both victims.The victims are in the hospital in stable condition.The men got away with $200.-----