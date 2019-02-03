Suspects sought for home invasion in Juniata Park

JUNIATA PARK (WPVI) --
The search continues for the masked, armed men accused in a violent home invasion in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section.

Police tell Action News four men entered a house on the 4200 block of Palmetto Street just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say one of the men had a shotgun, another had a handgun.

Police say the suspects assaulted both victims.

The victims are in the hospital in stable condition.

The men got away with $200.

