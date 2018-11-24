Suspects sought for lighting fireworks on front porch in Somerset County

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspects sought for lighting fireworks on front porch in Somerset County. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on November 24, 2018.

BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities in Somerset County, New Jersey are looking for a pair of men who are playing a dangerous version of "doorbell ditch."

The suspects walked up to a home in Bernards Township at 1 a.m. Friday morning, rang the doorbell, and then lit fireworks.

Authorities say similar incidents have happened in neighboring towns.

They're asking for anyone with information to call them before someone gets hurt.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsfireworks
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vineland girl wins pageants, plays football
Fight ends with gunfire at North Jersey mall
Black Friday shopping becomes contact sport at Victoria's Secret
Fire alarm causes scare at Miami mall
Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Chosen 300 serves day-after-Thanksgiving dinner
AccuWeather Alert: Climbing Out of the Cold, Rain Moves in Saturday
Show More
Shoppers hit the stores to get the best deals
Pupdates: Service Dog Graduation
12 confirmed cases of Adenovirus in Camden County
6abc Black Friday Playbook
Man camping out since Tuesday for Black Friday deals
More News