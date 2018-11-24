Suspects sought for lighting fireworks on front porch in Somerset County

BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --Authorities in Somerset County, New Jersey are looking for a pair of men who are playing a dangerous version of "doorbell ditch."
The suspects walked up to a home in Bernards Township at 1 a.m. Friday morning, rang the doorbell, and then lit fireworks.
Authorities say similar incidents have happened in neighboring towns.
They're asking for anyone with information to call them before someone gets hurt.
