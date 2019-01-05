Suspects sought for Spring Garden home invasion

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --Police are trying to track down the intruders who pistol-whipped two men and ransacked a home.
The incident occurred in the city's Spring Garden section around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Police say three armed men burst through the front door of a home on the 600 block of North 11th Street.
Investigators say they demanded money from five people inside of the home, and hit two of them in the head with a handgun.
The two victims were treated for head injuries.
Police say the suspects did get away with money.
