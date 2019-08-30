Suspects sought in armed robberies in Somerton, Fox Chase

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two people wanted in connection with two armed robberies at gas stations in the city's Somerton and Fox Chase sections.

Police said two male suspects entered the Sunoco at Byberry Road and Bustleton Avenue at about 2:10 a.m. on August 12, and pointed guns at an employee, demanding money.

One of the suspects threw a bag at the employee and directed them to fill it with cash. The suspects got away with an unknown amount of money.

The second robbery happened at 11:58 p.m. on August 14, when a Wawa employee was approached by a man outside the store at 801 Cottman Ave. She told police she was forced inside with a gun to her back.

The suspect then gave a second employee a bag and told her to fill it with money from the register while pointing a gun at her head, police said.

Both suspects then left the store to a parked car in the area.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the men is asked to call police.
