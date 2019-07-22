Suspects sought in South Philadelphia Home Depot theft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for two people accused of going on an illegal shopping spree inside a South Philadelphia Home Depot earlier this month.Surveillance captured images of a woman and a man, wearing a neck brace, walking into the store on the 2200 block of Oregon Avenue back on July 14th.The pair went directly to the lighting aisle and filled up a cart with merchandise.Detectives say the thieves then loaded up their car and left without paying.If you recognize either person, call Philadelphia police.