Suspects sought in South Philadelphia Home Depot theft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for two people accused of going on an illegal shopping spree inside a South Philadelphia Home Depot earlier this month.

Surveillance captured images of a woman and a man, wearing a neck brace, walking into the store on the 2200 block of Oregon Avenue back on July 14th.

The pair went directly to the lighting aisle and filled up a cart with merchandise.

Detectives say the thieves then loaded up their car and left without paying.

If you recognize either person, call Philadelphia police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiaphiladelphia newstheftsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Flooding Downpours Tonight
Olivieri gets 37 years to life in murders of 2 South Philly teens
Police: Man left 3-year-old in hot car for hours while in restaurant
Police: Teen shot by officers on bridge after stealing school bus
New Jersey police investigating rash of jet ski thefts
Police: Husband, wife dead in nursing home murder-suicide
WATCH: President Trump drops in on MAGA-themed wedding to chants of 'USA'
Show More
Tom Brady jumping off cliff with daughter stirs controversy
Philadelphia refinery files for bankruptcy after explosion and fire
Man murdered while walking dog in Strawberry Mansion
Caught on camera: Naked man walks into store to buy coffee
Explosive device damages Chinese take-out restaurant
More TOP STORIES News