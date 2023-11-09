3 theft suspects wanted for breaking into woman's Philadelphia home while she slept

Once inside, the suspects took numerous electronics and three bicycles before fleeing the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects who broke into a woman's home while she was asleep.

It happened along the 2200 block of North 19th Street on October 28 at approximately 5 a.m., according to police.

The suspects forced their way into the victim's home using her front door, officers say.

Suspects wanted for robbing woman's home while she was asleep (Image provided by Philadelphia police)

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

If anyone has any information on this incident they are asked to contact the police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Police say if anyone sees these suspects they should call 911 immediately.

