Suspects tie up employees in Logan armed robbery caught on camera

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to track down several suspects after a violent robbery that saw several employees tied up with duct tape.

Investigators say around 11:40 a.m. Thursday three unknown men entered Universal Graphics located along the 5900 block of North 5th Street in Logan.

Police say the suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns.



Investigators say the clerk at the reception desk was forced into the rear of the business where other employees were located.

All the victims were forced onto the floor and eventually tied up with duct tape.

Police say the criminals got away with a large amount of money and two iPhones.

Investigators say the armed men were last seen on the 500 block of Widener Street.



The victims freed themselves and attempted to chase the offenders at which time one shot was fired.

No one was hit by the gunfire and no injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.
