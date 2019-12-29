Suspects wanted after apparent gun battle in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down the gunmen involved in an apparent shootout in the city's Frankford section on Saturday night.

Police say suspects from two vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other right around 5:30 p.m.

The scene stretches along Pratt Street, from Horrocks Street to Frankford Avenue.

One of the vehicles involved crashed into at least three parked cars along the 1200 and 1700 blocks of Pratt Street.

So far, police have not located any shooting victims linked to this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
