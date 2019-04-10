2 suspects wanted for attacking Port Richmond delivery driver at gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a man and a woman who conspired to set up and rob a pizza delivery man Sunday night.

Walt Diamond, 61, was delivering food for Perri's Pizza when he was called to an address at Aramingo Avenue and Auburn Street in Port Richmond. When Diamond arrived just before 11 p.m. he didn't receive a response at the door, or via phone.

A few minutes later a woman who said she'd ordered the pizza showed up. Diamond says as she distracted him, a man working in concert with her approached.

"She says, 'How much was that again?' I said, '$26.75.' Then boom, that's when he got the jump on me," said Diamond.

After a brief struggle with the man holding a gun to his head, he was pistol-whipped. "He put (the gun) back in my face again. I put my hands up, dropped the food and said, 'Go ahead man, you got it.' He went in my pockets, took my money and then he hits me in the face with the gun."

Diamond said the gunman and his female accomplice got away with $90. That night he called the police, and quit his job at Perri's Pizza.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, roughly 5-feet 8-inches tall, with a light complexion. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man standing 5-feet-10-inches, with a thin build, who was armed with a gun.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
