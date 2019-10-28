Suspects wanted for robbing Five Guys in Northeast Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Five Guys restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night.
Officers responded to the eatery off of Grant Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.
Investigators say the robbers entered the store just after 9 p.m.
The suspects ran off with an unknown amount of cash.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
