Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Herr's delivery driver last month.It happened on Jan. 18 around 12 p.m. on the 3000 block of N. 16th Street.Police say two suspects approached the delivery driver from behind and demanded money. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.Police say the suspects took the delivery driver's wallet and cell phone after the victim was unable to access money from the truck.The suspects fled on foot.One suspect is described as a black male, roughly 20-24 years old, standing 5'11 tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, blue jeans and gray sneakers. Police say the suspect was also armed with a handgun.The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20-24 years old, with a light mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark colored pants and dark sneakers.No injuries were reported.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.