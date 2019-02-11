Police: 2 suspects wanted for robbing Herr's delivery driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Herr' delivery driver last month. Rick Williams has the latest on Action News at Noon on February 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Herr's delivery driver last month.

It happened on Jan. 18 around 12 p.m. on the 3000 block of N. 16th Street.

Police say two suspects approached the delivery driver from behind and demanded money. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Police say the suspects took the delivery driver's wallet and cell phone after the victim was unable to access money from the truck.

The suspects fled on foot.

One suspect is described as a black male, roughly 20-24 years old, standing 5'11 tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, blue jeans and gray sneakers. Police say the suspect was also armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20-24 years old, with a light mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark colored pants and dark sneakers.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philadelphia newscrimerobberyNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News