Suspects wanted for stealing $30,000 in electronics from Germantown school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were searching for two suspects responsible for stealing about $30,000 worth of electronics from a school in the city's Germantown section.Police said the series of thefts happened at the Germantown Friends School between August 5 and 9.The suspects got away with 16 Mac mini computers, desktop computers, an iPad and two 60-inch TVs.The two suspects, described by police as teens, left the scene on foot and were last seen with the items on Germantown Avenue, police said.Anyone with information about the suspects or the theft is asked to call 215-686-8477.