Suspects wanted for stealing donation jar for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are searching for three men caught on camera stealing a donation jar for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.The theft happened at the Classic Game Junkie store on the 100 block of Easton Road in Glenside Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m.Three men enter the store, and begin talking to an employee about trading in a video game console.All of a sudden, one of them grabs the donation jar and takes off, the video shows.If you recognize any of the suspects, please call police.