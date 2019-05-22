Suspects wanted for stealing donation jar from Dairy Queen

LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Lower Providence Township police are looking for two women and a man who swiped a donation jar for the Children's Miracle Network at a local Dairy Queen Easter weekend.

The jar at the Dairy Queen on Ridge Pike in Trooper , Pa. had at least $60 at the time it was swiped.

Employees did not realize it was stolen until about a week later, then the owner reviewed the surveillance footage and notified police.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on April 19 at The Dairy Queen located at 2629 Ridge Pike.

If you have any information call Lower Providence Township Police at 610-539-5901.
