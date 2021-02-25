Suspects wanted in brutal attack on business owner in Norristown, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Norristown, Pennsylvania are investigating the attack of a small business owner.The incident happened Friday, February 19.Ying Ngov, 56, an immigrant from China, owns and operates Mama Venezia's Pizzeria.Last week, she was attacked after she confronted a group of people she claims stole some beers from her business."I say, 'You don't pay for beer yet' and they walk out," recalled Ngov. "They don't want to pay. They keep running. So I run too."Before she approached the suspects, she grabbed her neighbor's snow shovel as she was completely outnumbered."I protect myself. I know maybe they were going to hit me," said Ngov.Well, they did. One of the grown men is seen on video violently pushing her to the ground, but Ngov got right up.Then another suspect punched her in the face and she dropped to the ground.The suspects even continued to gang beat her while she was down.Ngov says she blacked out."I don't know nothing from when they beat me up until I get up," said Ngov, whose face is now bruised and swollen.She's known to her customers as the kindest woman."I know people that never had enough money and they always try to accommodate," said Norristown neighbor Wendy Quarels.All Ngov really wants is to be paid for the beers by the suspects that brutally beat her. But her son-in-law, Bryan Skipper, an ex-Marine, says an arrest must be made and just hopes this wasn't racially motivated.The family has filed a police report. So far they say they haven't heard anything on the investigation.