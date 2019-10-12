crime

Suspended New Jersey police officer, wife indicted in infant's death

TRENTON, New Jersey -- A suspended New Jersey police officer and his wife have been indicted in the death of their three-month-old daughter.

Daniel Bannister is charged with murder in the indictment handed up this week by a Mercer County grand jury, while Catherine Bannister is charged with reckless manslaughter. The Ewing residents also face child endangerment charges.

Emergency responders were called to the Bannisters' home last December and found 3-month-old Hailey not breathing and in cardiac arrest. Medical personnel said she had a fractured skull and ribs, and she died six days later.

Prosecutors allege that the injuries "indicated an ongoing pattern of abuse." Lawyers for the couple have maintained their innocence and said others could be responsible for the child's injuries.

Catherine Bannister had previously only faced a child endangerment charge.
