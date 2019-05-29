'Suspicious death' under investigation at Harrah's in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a "suspicious death" at an Atlantic City casino.

Action News has learned that Atlantic City police officers responded to the Harrah's Resort casino on Tuesday around 6:48 p.m.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said officers responded to a casino hotel room.

The circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
