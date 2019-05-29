ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a "suspicious death" at an Atlantic City casino.
Action News has learned that Atlantic City police officers responded to the Harrah's Resort casino on Tuesday around 6:48 p.m.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said officers responded to a casino hotel room.
The circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
'Suspicious death' under investigation at Harrah's in Atlantic City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More