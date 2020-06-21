Suspicious fire damages two Center City Philadelphia businesses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire at a Center City business early Sunday has been labeled suspicious.

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. at Helen's Cleaners in the 1600 block of Sansom Street.

Police told Action News that an officer on patrol found that boards put up after rioting in the area were set on fire.

When firefighters arrived the fire had spread to an overhead awning and a neighboring restaurant, Nom Nom Bowl.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 15 minutes.

So far there is no word on any injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiafire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SUV crashes into wall, bursts into flames in Society Hill
Body of missing woman found under rubble of home after friend charged
Gym reopening order declined amid challenge to NJ governor
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid, T'Storm
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
Brian Taff speaks with VP Mike Pence on Black Lives Matter movement
1 dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting
Show More
Police investigate triple shooting in West Philadelphia
Community group, neighbors in South Philly cleaned up around Marconi Plaza
Local artist hopes to spread positive message through artwork
2 Center City stores hit by looters burglarized again
Amateur boxer possibly targeted in Ogontz fatal shooting: Police
More TOP STORIES News