Suspicious fire damages two Center City Philadelphia businesses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire at a Center City business early Sunday has been labeled suspicious.The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. at Helen's Cleaners in the 1600 block of Sansom Street.Police told Action News that an officer on patrol found that boards put up after rioting in the area were set on fire.When firefighters arrived the fire had spread to an overhead awning and a neighboring restaurant, Nom Nom Bowl.Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 15 minutes.So far there is no word on any injuries.