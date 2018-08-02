Suspicious fire under investigation in Solebury Township

SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --
Investigators in Bucks County are calling a fire that damaged a historic house suspicious.

Chopper 6 was over the flames in the 1600 block of River Road in Solebury Township early Thursday morning.

Police say the initial investigation reveals that it may have been deliberately set.

The fire caused moderate damage to the home, which was not occupied at the time.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area Thursday morning, police would like to hear from you.

