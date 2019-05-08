Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Glassboro, New Jersey

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Glassboro police issued an alert to residents who live in the area of Baldwin Road and MacClelland Avenue Wednesday morning to leave their homes immediately due to police activity in the area.Police said at 6:11 a.m. a resident of Baldwin Road called to report finding a suspicious package on the sidewalk in front of his home.Glassboro police personnel responded and requested additional assistance to investigate and render the package safe.Police said out an abundance of caution they urged residents within 1,000 feet of the device to evacuate and either leave the area or report to East New Street Park for a briefing.Students from the nearby Bullock School were evacuated and taken to Glassboro High School. Students at the Glassboro Intermediate School were asked to shelter in place.Police said due to their investigation, Baldwin Road was closed between Fishpond Road and New Street and surrounding roads were blocked from access.Just before 10:30 a.m. Glassboro police declared the situation involving the suspicious package under control. They said the package was not an explosive device.Police said residents are able to return to their homes.