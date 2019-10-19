'All clear' given after suspicious package found at New Jersey Amazon Fulfillment Center

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police were called to investigate a suspicious package at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Gloucester County, New Jersey.Investigators responded to the facility on Center Square Road in Logan Township at 9:30 a.m.As a precaution, 160 employees were evacuated and taken to another Amazon facility.Several agencies, including the bomb squad, deemed the package to be non-hazardous.Operations returned to normal about two hours later.