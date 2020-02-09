Man questioned after SUV crashes into Overbrook apartment building

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are questioning a man after an SUV plowed into an apartment building early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on the 6300 block of City Avenue in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.

Police say the driver lost control and hit a utility pole, knocking it down.

The SUV then careened across City Avenue and hit an apartment building, damaging the building.

A man was found inside the vehicle, but police say that man claims he was not the driver.

No injuries were reported.
