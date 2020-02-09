Man questioned after SUV crashes into Overbrook apartment building

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are questioning a man after an SUV plowed into an apartment building early Sunday morning.The crash happened around 2 a.m. on the 6300 block of City Avenue in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.Police say the driver lost control and hit a utility pole, knocking it down.The SUV then careened across City Avenue and hit an apartment building, damaging the building.A man was found inside the vehicle, but police say that man claims he was not the driver.No injuries were reported.