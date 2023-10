Driver seriously injured after crashing SUV into Delaware house

MILLTOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- An 81-year-old man was seriously injured after crashing his SUV into a New Castle County, Delaware house.

It happened in the 1100 block of McKennans Church Road in Milltown around 12:16 p.m. Thursday.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle after the crash.

First responders removed the man and transported him to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

The house sustained significant damage.

An investigation into the cause of this crash continues.