SUV goes up in flames in Norristown, Pennsylvania on August 17, 2019.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An SUV went up in flames in Norristown on Saturday night.It happened on the 1700 block of Arch Street.It's believed a transformer fire may have sparked the blaze.The Action Cam captured the charred remains of the SUV.No injuries were reported.PECO says more than 2,000 people were without power earlier in the evening.