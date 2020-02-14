SUV hits building, causes gas leak in Lawrence Township, New Jersey

LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Mercer County, New Jersey say an SUV crash led to a gas leak on Friday morning.Chopper 6 was over the scene on the unit block of Joyner Court, in Lawrence Township.That's where an SUV slammed into the side of a building at Lawrence Square Village around 11 a.m.Though the driver was not hurt, the vehicle hit a gas meter leading to a leak within one of the buildings.All the residents were evacuated, while people in surrounding buildings were told to shelter in place.Crews shut down Lawrence Square Boulevard, near Joyner Court, as they worked to fix the leak.