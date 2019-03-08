SUV overturns after 2 gunmen open fire on family in Philadelphia

#BREAKING: Shots fired at car with woman & child in SW Philadelphia causing car to flip on its side. Both mother & child rushed to hospital. @6abc pic.twitter.com/6mxGrNffod — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) March 8, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother and child are being evaluated at the hospital after two gunmen opened fire on their vehicle on Thursday night in Philadelphia.It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 6600 block of Upland Street.Police say a 28-year-old woman was driving in her SUV with her 2-year-old son and her 37-year-old husband when two men opened fire. Police tell Action News that the gunfire started after the man exited the SUV.Police say two men began firing shots at the father who then quickly jumped back in the jeep and the mother sped off.In an effort to dodge the bullets, police say the woman continued to drive and lost control of her vehicle before it overturned."In her haste to get away, she crashed into a parked unattended vehicle causing the Jeep to flip onto its side," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.Small says, "This vehicle was hit at least seven times that we know of."Both the woman and child were taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.Police says as many as 28 shots were fired from two separate caliber handguns and yet, not one person was struck."It's actually a miracle that no one was hit by gunfire and no one was hurt from this pretty violent auto accident" says Small.Police have located a car fitting the general description of a car suspected of being connected to the shooting about a mile away."At this time, we're not certain this male was the one involved in firing the shots but that male is in custody", says Small.It's unclear what sparked the gunfire.-----