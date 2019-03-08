SUV overturns after gunman opens fire on mother, child in Philadelphia

#BREAKING: Shots fired at car with woman & child in SW Philadelphia causing car to flip on its side. Both mother & child rushed to hospital. @6abc pic.twitter.com/6mxGrNffod — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) March 8, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother and child are being evaluated at the hospital after a gunman opens fire on their vehicle on Thursday night in Philadelphia.It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 6600 block of Upland Street.Police say a woman was driving in her SUV with her child and a male passenger when a gunman opened fire. Police tell Action News that the gunfire started after the man exited her SUV.In an effort to dodge the bullets, police say the woman continued to drive and lost control of her vehicle before it overturned.Both the woman and child were taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. It's unknown if the mother, child or the male passenger were struck by gunfire.Police have located a car fitting the general description of a car suspected of being connected to the shooting about a mile away.It's unclear what sparked the gunfire.-----