SUV sought in connection with Delaware homicide found

EMBED </>More Videos

Motorcyclist killed in Newark, Del. crash. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on May 7, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. (WPVI) --
An SUV that was being sought in connection with a homicide in New Castle County, Delaware has been found.

Officers recovered the Ford Edge in the 400 block of West 30th Street in Wilmington on Wednesday morning.

The SUV was to be towed back to county police headquarters for processing.

Police are still looking for Lynn "Deszi" Harris in connection with this case, saying there is a concern for his welfare.

Lynn "Deszi" Harris and the missing Ford Edge



The body of 47-year-old Oletha Willingham was discovered in the unit block of Carleton Court in the Wilton community around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

There has been no word on a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 302-573-2800.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newshomicide
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News