SWAT blocks off West Philadelphia street for investigation

SWAT blocks off West Philadelphia street for investigation. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on June 4, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A SWAT team has blocked off a neighborhood street in West Philadelphia while it conducts an investigation.

Sources tell Action News that officers found rifles, ammunition, and possible explosives in a home on the 200 block of North Ramsey Street.

They found a hoarding situation after the homeowner took his own life.

Investigators have been on the scene for most of the day.

There was no word on when their investigation will wrap up.

