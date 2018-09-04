SWAT called to Millville barricade, neighbors evacuated

Neighbors have been evacuated from their homes due to a barricade situation in Millville, Cumberland County.The incident began around 4:30 p.m. Monday at a residence near 2nd Street and Wheaton Avenue.Dozens of police officers swarmed onto the scene and surrounded the house.SWAT units speaking through bullhorns have tried to get the person inside the home to exit, but to no avail.Authorities have blocked off a three block area.Some of the evacuated residents have moved to a nearby ice cream store.Millville police have not said what led to the barricade or if anyone else is with the person inside the home.No injuries have been reported.------