SWAT officer shot in the face while serving warrant in Philadelphia, 2 others injured

JOYEETA BISWAS
A SWAT officer was shot in the face and two others were hit by bullets in Philadelphia early Monday morning.

The officer, 49-year-old Jaison Potts, was serving a warrant for gun violation, Philadelphia Police told ABC News. When Potts entered the house and was fired upon, his partner returned fire and injured the shooter.

A female resident was also shot in the abdomen, but it is unclear how the woman got shot and whose bullet hit her, police said.

Potts was taken to Temple University Hospital and the other two injured were taken to Einstein Medical Center. All three remain in critical condition.

In a Facebook post, Philadelphia Police said Potts did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

Potts is a 20-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and is married with three children, police said.
