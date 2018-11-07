SWAT responds to barricade situation in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Chopper 6 is over a barricade situation in North Philadelphia.

It's happening in the 4000 block of West Indiana Avenue.

Video from Chopper 6 showed SWAT officers apparently focusing on a home that sits next to a church.

It's not yet known exactly what prompted this standoff, though it may be related to a shooting in that area.

In that incident, a 63-year-old man was shot in the back. He is now in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

