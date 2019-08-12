SWAT team responds to shooting in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police and members of the SWAT team responded to a shooting in the city's Feltonville section Sunday night.

It happened around 11:45 on the 4900 block of Bingham Street.

Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the leg. The victim told police he thought he saw the suspect run into a nearby house.

About a half-hour later SWAT entered the house but it was empty.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphilly newsshootingswatphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother arrested: Police
2 investigations underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Lying at work more common when you're unhappy with job
Multi-car crash blocks traffic on Route 42 near I-295
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
AccuWeather: Tracking Severe Weather Tomorrow
Police: Teen critical after shooting near scene of armed robbery
Show More
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
11 rescued after stranded tubing on Brandywine River
Lucky Charms to sell bags of 'Magically Delicious Marshmallows'
At least 11 shot during weekend violence in Philadelphia
Firefighters battling junkyard fire in Camden
More TOP STORIES News