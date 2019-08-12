SWAT team responds to shooting in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police and members of the SWAT team responded to a shooting in the city's Feltonville section Sunday night.
It happened around 11:45 on the 4900 block of Bingham Street.
Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the leg. The victim told police he thought he saw the suspect run into a nearby house.
About a half-hour later SWAT entered the house but it was empty.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
