SWAT teams converge on South Jersey home

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) -- SWAT teams converged on a South Jersey home late Sunday night.

They responded to the report of a barricaded person on the 1500 block of Chestnut Avenue in Voorhees around midnight.

Police set up a command post on South 5th Street, right off White Horse Road.

They wrapped up activity around 2 a.m.

The Camden County prosecutor's office remained at the scene, but officials have not released any further details at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
voorheesbarricaded mannew jersey newsswat
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News