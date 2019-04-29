SWAT teams converge on South Jersey home

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) -- SWAT teams converged on a South Jersey home late Sunday night.They responded to the report of a barricaded person on the 1500 block of Chestnut Avenue in Voorhees around midnight.Police set up a command post on South 5th Street, right off White Horse Road.They wrapped up activity around 2 a.m.The Camden County prosecutor's office remained at the scene, but officials have not released any further details at this time.