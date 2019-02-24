'Swatting' incident led to massive police response in Upland

UPLAND BOROUGH, Pa. (WPVI) --Investigators in Delaware County are searching for answers after a "swatting" incident led to a mass response from law enforcement this afternoon in Upland.
SWAT teams and bomb squads responded to reports of a barricaded subject in the 600 block of Upland Avenue around 1 p.m.
Police tell Action News they determined the reported incident was a hoax.
If you have any information, please call police.
