'Swatting' incident led to massive police response in Upland

UPLAND BOROUGH, Pa. (WPVI) --
Investigators in Delaware County are searching for answers after a "swatting" incident led to a mass response from law enforcement this afternoon in Upland.

SWAT teams and bomb squads responded to reports of a barricaded subject in the 600 block of Upland Avenue around 1 p.m.

Police tell Action News they determined the reported incident was a hoax.

If you have any information, please call police.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscrimepoliceswatswattingUpland Borough
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Bradley Cooper among Oscar noms with local ties
Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie
Authorities: Man held women captive, forced them into prostitution
Crews battling 3-alarm fire in Tredyffrin Township
I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
Show More
How the voting works at the Oscars
Print your Oscars ballot here
La Salle student says armed home invasion occurred near campus
Police: Suspect linked to 9 sex assault incidents in South Philly
ESPN: Negotiations between Phils, Harper could be resolved by Tues.
More News