Teen struck by bullet while inside house for a birthday party in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A sweet 16 birthday celebration in North Philadelphia ended with gun violence after someone fired more than 20 bullets into a home, critically injuring a 17-year-old girl inside.Police say this all unfolded just after midnight Sunday, after someone called one of the partygoers and warned that person to get out of the house, which was rented through Airbnb.A short time later, while ten teens were inside, gunfire tore through the house on the 1600 block of Ontario Street.Police say the injured 17-year-old was shot in the back.So far, it's not clear who fired the shots, or why.